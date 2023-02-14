Gal Gadot on Spending Valentine's Day Apart from Husband: 'Makes Me Appreciate Everything We Have Even More'

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano tied the knot in 2008

Published on February 14, 2023
gal gadot
Photo: gal gadot/instagram

Gal Gadot may be spending Valentine's Day away from husband Jaron Varsano, but their love is still present on the holiday.

On Tuesday, Gadot, 37, shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a bouquet of roses and card Varsano sent her, along with a throwback picture of the pair smiling at each other over a glass of wine.

The Wonder Woman actress wrote that while she and her husband of 14 years are not together for the holiday, the time apart "makes me appreciate everything we have even more."

"This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part [sic] which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more," she wrote. "I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything"

"Life is too short together," the actress added to the caption of her post, along with the phrase "I love you" written in Hebrew: "אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ"

Gadot and Varsano, who share three daughters together, tied the knot in 2008. Back in 2021, the actress shared a photo of herself and Varsano on Instagram to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

"Look at those two kids on the happiest day of their lives…," Gadot wrote in her caption at the time. "Happy 13th anniversary @jaronvarsano! Forever isn't long enough when we are together, thank you for being my partner, my rock, my all. I love you."

In a 2016 Glamour interview, Gadot described Varsano as "the best man" and explained how they met in 2006 "through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert."

"It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy," Gadot said of the party. "We didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other."

gal gadot
gal gadot/instagram

When asked if she knew he was "the one," the actress said, "I think I did, but I was too young to get it. He did! He's 10 years older than me."

"He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him," she added. "Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008."

