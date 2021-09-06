Gal Gadot Celebrates Rosh Hashanah with Introspective Message: 'Ready for a New Year'

Gal Gadot is ringing in the Jewish New Year with a post about accepting the past year's "blessings" and "challenges" and looking ahead at what's to come

Gal Gadot is welcoming the new year.

The Wonder Woman actress, 36, posted an Instagram in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins Monday. Gadot shared a series of black-and-white images of herself dressed in an oversized sweater with her hair pulled back, relaxing and reflecting at home.

"This is me, taking a moment thinking about the last year. This is me, counting all its blessings," she wrote in the caption. "This is me, overcoming all its challenges."

Gadot continued, "This is me, being thankful for all its lessons. This is me, ready for a new year," before closing out her post by wishing her followers a happy Rosh Hashanah.

"Happy #RoshHashana my friends!" she wrote. "May this year bring us nothing but joy 🍎🍯💚."

Gadot has plenty to look forward to this year, including her upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, which was dubbed "the biggest movie Netflix has ever done" by Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, a producer on Red Notice.

The actress stars in Red Notice alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and the film is set for a global release on the streamer Nov. 12. Gadot plays a master art thief who has gained global infamy for her heists, while Johnson stars as an FBI agent who teams up with a master criminal (Renolds) to try and catch Gadot's character.

Gadot teased her upcoming film on Instagram Friday, sharing a trailer and tagging her co-stars in the caption.

"The ultimate game of wits is just getting started. @therock, @vancityreynolds, see if you can keep up!," she wrote.

And while Gadot has a busy year ahead of her, she also marked a major milestone by welcoming her third daughter earlier this summer. Gadot announced the birth of her daughter Daniella, two months, on June 29, sharing an Instagram snap of her husband Yaron Varsano and their three children in bed together.

Varsano and Gadot are also parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.