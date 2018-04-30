Gal Gadot Celebrates Her 'Unexpected Journey' on 33rd Birthday in Inspirational Message to Fans

Happy birthday, Wonder Woman!

Gal Gadot celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday with a heartwarming Instagram post, reflecting on her “unexpected” journey over the past year.

“This has been an unexpected journey, and on this b-day I want to stop for a moment, look back on it, and wish that waves of hope and happiness will surround us all,” she wrote.

In the black-and-white photo, Gadot is seen with a big smile on her face as ocean waves splash around her.

And Gadot has certainly had a whirlwind year!

In June 2017, the actress landed the role of Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, which catapulted her to superstardom.

Before landing the iconic role, Gadot nearly quit acting and considered going back to law school to support her family rather than deal with more rejection in Hollywood. The actress is the mother of two girls, Alma, 6, and Maya, 1, with husband Yaron Varsano.

“I was as close as it gets,” the Fast and the Furious alum told Today‘s Willie Geist in November 2017. “I never thought about becoming an actress and the opportunity kind of came my way. I started to become more curious about it, and then I fell in love with the profession — but it wasn’t like I was growing up dreaming of becoming an actress.”

“Then everything changed again,” Gadot said of being cast as Wonder Woman.

RELATED VIDEO: Gal Gadot & Chris Pine on How Female-Powered Wonder Woman ‘Flipped the Script’ on Superhero Movies

Last month, Gadot shared a sweet dedication to the superhero she portrayed on the big screen. “Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules – all the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place,” the actress, 32, wrote along with a snippet of the original comic book.

“Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower,” Gadot, who reprised the character in Justice League, concluded her shout-out.

In February, director Jenkins confirmed that Kristen Wiig will star opposite Gadot in the highly-anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 2, which hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.