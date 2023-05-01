Gal Gadot Celebrates 'Special' Birthday with Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Feeling So Grateful'

Gal Gadot is laughing it up on her special day.

The Wonder Woman actress, who turned 38 on Sunday, shared a series of photos from her birthday celebrations over the weekend on Instagram, including an image of herself and husband Jaron Varsano laughing together.

"Feeling so grateful… Thank you for the love," she wrote in the caption. "On my special day I wish you all Happiness, health and love ❤️ XG."

Gadot also shared photos of her, her husband and a group of friends celebrating her birthday with dinner, as well as outings across New York City and a bouquet of white roses. Varsano — whom the actress married back in 2008 — celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post of his own, sharing a photo of Gadot's group birthday dinner.

"Happy birthday my ♥️ this weekend won't be forgotten," he wrote.

The Death on the Nile star, who shares three daughters with her husband, previously shared a peak into her marriage to Varsano back in February when she shared photos of a bouquet of red roses he sent her for Valentine's Day.

At the time, Gadot wrote that though she and Varsano were not together for the holiday, the time apart "makes me appreciate everything we have even more."

"This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part [sic] which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more," she wrote. "I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything."

"Life is too short together," the actress added to the caption of her post, along with the phrase "I love you" written in Hebrew: "אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ"

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano in 2018. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

In a 2016 Glamour interview, Gadot described Varsano as "the best man" and explained how they met in 2006 "through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert."

"It was all about yoga, chakras and eating healthy," Gadot said of the party. "We didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other."

When asked if she knew he was "the one," the actress said, "I think I did, but I was too young to get it. He did! He's 10 years older than me."

"He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him," she added. "Fast-forward two years; he proposed."