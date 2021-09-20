See Gal Gadot Try on Ben Affleck's Batman Mask for Batman Day: 'My Head Is Not That Big!'

Gal Gadot is honoring her fellow superhero.

The Wonder Woman star celebrated Batman Day by sharing a video of herself trying out Ben Affleck's Batman cowl in a behind-the-scenes video from 2017's DC movie Justice League.

"Bringing out my inner bat 🦇," Gadot, 36, wrote in the caption. "Happy Batman day!#BatmanDay#Batmanday2021."

In the video, Gadot can be seen sitting down in her Wonder Woman costume as two members of the crew help her put on Affleck's mask.

"It's not that bad," she says of the heavy-looking cowl once it's on her head. "My head is not that big!"

In the background, a crew member can be heard telling Gadot she looks like "Batman's sister."

In 2018, Gadot previously shared a photo of herself wearing the famous cowl in a photoshoot. The star posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, ""I'm batman" 🦇😎 Happy Halloween!! Memories from @justiceleague @clayenos #iactuallygotexcitedwearingit."

Gadot is hard at work at the gym after welcoming her third daughter Daniella in June with her husband Jason Varsano. The couple also shares daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.