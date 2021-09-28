Gal Gadot Celebrates 13 Years of Marriage to Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'

Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008 and share three daughters together

Gal Gadot is celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star, 36, shared a sweet black and white photograph of herself and Varsano, 46, on Instagram Tuesday.

"Look at those two kids on the happiest day of their lives…," Gadot wrote in the caption. "Happy 13th anniversary @jaronvarsano ! Forever isn't long enough when we are together, thank you for being my partner, my rock, my all."

The actress added, "I love you 🤍."

The happy couple is also parents to three daughters: Alma, 9, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 3 months.

In a 2016 Glamour interview, Gadot described Varsano as "the best man" and explained how they met in 2006 "through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert."

"It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy," Gadot said of the party. "We didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other."

When asked if she knew he was "the one," the actress said, "I think I did, but I was too young to get it. He did! He's 10 years older than me."

"He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him," she added. "Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008."

Gadot and Varsano welcomed Daniella, their third daughter, in June. The actress announced the birth of their baby on Instagram, sharing a sweet snap of the family of five in bed: herself, Jaron and proud big sisters Alma and Maya.

"My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼," she wrote of the photo.

After announcing she was expecting her third child earlier this year, the Fast & Furious star joked about only having daughters during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.