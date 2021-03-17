Gal Gadot Cannot Stop Giggling in Wonder Woman 1984 Gag Reel

The actress shared a peek at the gag reel for Wonder Woman 1984's digital release

Gal Gadot may play an Amazon warrior but she is not immune to a fit of giggles.

The actress and Warner Bros. shared a hilarious gag reel for Wonder Woman 1984 on Tuesday.

"Ever wonder what filming with the most wonderful team looks like? ✨," Gadot wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "See more BTS moments when you get a Digital copy of #WW84, out today!"

Throughout the six-minute video, Gadot is seen breaking into hysterical giggles in several scenes that included her costar, Chris Pine.

The two stars often needed multiple takes to nail down certain scenes, including one where their characters, Diana and Steve Trevor, break into the Smithsonian, and where they finally reunite at a party in the film.

Gadot's laughing didn't stop throughout the making of the film as Pine memorably told director Patty Jenkins in the video, "Gal will laugh at air!"

Their costar Kristen Wiig had her own fit of laughter when her wig began coming apart as cameras were rolling. Pedro Pascal had a bit of trouble opening a set of doors during a crucial fight scene at the White House with Wiig laughing as he finally managed to open the doors.

In one memorable stunt, Gadot is hoisted up by wires as sheets of paper blew into her face but the actress kept on smiling and laughing off the mishap.

The movie contains several Easter eggs, including the appearance of Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, in a special Christmas scene near the end of the film.

"It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene," Gadot told GoodDay DC's Kevin McCarthy in December of having her family in the movie. "I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, Patty's son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband."

Earlier this month, Gadot revealed she was expecting her third child with Varsano.

"Here we go again," the star wrote in the caption of a family photo she shared on Instagram.