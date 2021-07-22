Gael Garcia Bernal's Girlfriend Fernanda Aragonés Is Pregnant with Their First Child Together

Gael Garcia Bernal has two children from a previous relationship, while Fernanda Aragonés is already a mother to a girl

Gael Garcia Bernal and his girlfriend Fernanda Aragonés are expecting their first baby together!

Aragonés showed off her baby bump during the premiere of Bernal's new movie Old on Monday in New York City. The poet cradled her baby bump in a black dress that had a white tulle skirt at the bottom as the actor, dressed in a black suit, wrapped his shoulders around his partner on the red carpet.

The Mozart in the Jungle star, 42, is already a father to son Lázaro, 12, and daughter Libertad, 10, whom he shares with Dolores Fonzi. Aragonés is a mom to 12-year-old daughter Emilia.

Aragonés recently opened up about her pregnancy this time around in comparison to when she had her daughter, noting that she feels more "confident."

"It is fun. I let (approximately) 12 years pass between my first pregnancy and my second. Getting pregnant again reaffirms me," she told L'Beauté in Spanish, sharing maternity photos with the magazine. "I am totally another person than I was at 23, and even moreso, above all, emotionally."

She continued, "When I was pregnant with my first daughter, I felt incredibly safe, calm and happy, but detached from my body; as if I was on hiatus and had lent my body to her. Everything was very new and shocking to me."

"This time I have not been waiting for what will happen to my body. I already had an idea of ​​the path, and that has helped me to flow and condense. Let it be fun," the blogger said. "I have managed to enjoy without fear. I am very aware of how amazing and important it is to be able to create life. I think that is why I feel beautiful and more confident than ever."

Overall, Aragonés said she's had a joyous pregnancy with the exception of "the first few months."

"I had too much discomfort," she told the outlet. "At times I did not know if it was pregnancy or if I had a virus in my belly."

Bernal also recently discussed parenting and what it's like watching his children grow older.

"You're never prepared enough but at the same time, stuff comes out naturally and all of a sudden [things work out]," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.