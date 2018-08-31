Gabrielle Union Calls Husband Dwyane Wade Her 'Best Friend' in Epic Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Gabrielle Union went big this year for her fourth anniversary with her husband and NBA star, Dwyane Wade.

On Thursday, the actress and author, 45, posted sweet footage from their wedding on Twitter — but it wasn’t any ordinary throwback video. Clips of the happy couple and their A-list celebrity guests had been edited to look like a movie trailer, which Union first shared with fans in 2015. It even included a title, The Wade Union.

4 years later, still my best friend. Happy Anniversary baby @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/JePGXF70ti — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 30, 2018

Like any good romantic comedy, the “movie” looks like it has the potential to make you cry, laugh and pine for the day you, too, find your knight in shining basketball uniform.

“D, I’ve seen a change in you. You’re happy. Gab, you’re happy,” comedian Kevin Hart tells the couple in his toast. “You guys had a perfect f—ing day. I apologize for cussing, people, but I’ve been drinking.”

Then, there’s a montage set to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” of Union and Wade, 36, getting ready for the big day, saying “I do” and partying into the night with Ludacris.

The pair wed in Miami in 2014 in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends. Wade’s two children from a previous marriage and a nephew he’s raising helped Wade propose the December before.

John Legend performed at the ceremony, and the bride wore a romantic Dennis Basso gown and requested that guests wear formal white. Wade wore customized Dsquared2, his personally designed Wedding Collection bowtie from The Tie Bar and a boutonniére by Floral Fix.

This is the second marriage for both Wade and Union.