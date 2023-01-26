Gabrielle Union Teases Possible New 'Bring It On' Movie: 'We've Been Developing a Sequel Forever'

Gabrielle Union discussed a potential Bring It On revival and what the chances are that the film will actually come to fruition.

Speaking to Variety at the Truth Be Told season 3 premiere on Thursday, Union broke down what the term "in development" can mean in Tinsel Town.

"We've been developing a sequel forever," Union told the outlet. "But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years."

The beloved cheerleading flick, which also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford, led to five direct-to-video sequels and a sixth Halloween-themed installment on TV, but all featured new cast members.

Union, who played Isis in the 2000 film, recently scored a supporting nomination for The Inspection for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in November, and is also super focused on family in-between gigs.

Over the past two decades since Bring It On, Union has kept busy in a variety of movies and TV shows including the Bad Boyz franchise and the CBS series City of Angels. She has also written two memoirs and two children's books.

The Omaha native married former NBA star Dwyane Wade in August 2014, and the couple has one child together, 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James; both were in attendance at Thursday's premiere. Union also helps raise Wade's three kids from his previous relationships, and has been openly proud about their blended family.

When it comes to parenting, Union said she initially looked to Wade for guidance. "He's been a parent literally half his adult life. So, especially when she first arrived, I deferred to him, because he's a vet," Union previously told PEOPLE. "There's only so much reading that one can do, so I very much followed his lead."

Taking the lead on Thursday for her premiere event, which was also attend by co-star Octavia Spencer and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, the fashionable family posed in the mirror together before heading out.

"A man that matches my style," Union said of Wade in the video caption, as her daughter did her best to keep up with mom in the background on her big night.

In addition to Spencer and new addition Union, returning cast members on Truth Be Told include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

The investigative drama is based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping and offers "a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts," according to an Apple TV+ description of the series.

The 10-episode third season of Truth Be Told premiered Jan. 20 on Apple TV+.