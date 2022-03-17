Gabrielle Union Criticizes Disney and Corporations' Response to Anti-LGBTQ Bill: 'Damage Is Done'

Gabrielle Union said she's "incredibly proud" of her new Disney+ movie Cheaper By the Dozen "especially right now, because we actually say gay"

Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gabrielle Union expects more from large corporations when it comes to standing up against hate.

The actress, 49, stars in the new Disney+ remake of Cheaper By the Dozen, starring opposite Zach Braff. At the premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday, Union addressed Disney's response to controversial LGBTQ-related legislation in states like Florida and Texas, calling for large companies to take a stand.

Last week, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek apologized to employees for the company's "silence" amid the passing of Florida's new legislation, which is denounced by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, after employees organized and wrote letters about the company's handling.

The recently passed bill (HB 1557) prohibits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears poised to sign the bill.

Union told The Hollywood Reporter of the Cheaper By the Dozen script, "I'm incredibly proud of this, especially right now, because we actually say gay."

Speaking directly about the legislation, she added, "I don't want to say shock because hatred doesn't shock me at this point. I've been a Black woman in America since '72 — nothing shocks me. But the fear that gripped me because I know what this leads to. Every moment in history, there has been this moment. We know how this ends. We know where hate and oppression lead. And it can start now with the LGBTQIA community, but if you think that it's just a 'them problem,' oh baby, you're next."

Bob Chapek Bob Chapek | Credit: Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"If you're going to take a stand and be all about diversity and inclusion — and it's not just about black boxes after George Floyd died — you need to actually put your money where your mouth is. You can't stand against hate and oppression and fund hate and oppression," she said about corporations. "That doesn't work."

The mom added, "There are countless children who deserve peace and the ability to survive and thrive in this world, just like everybody else. And if you think that your kid isn't next, you are so sadly mistaken."

Regarding Disney — which employs tens of thousands of people at Walt Disney World in Orlando and has plans to relocate more employees to the state — and its lack of initial response to the bill, Union told Variety "disappointed" isn't the right word.

"Somebody asked me, 'Are you disappointed?' I'm disappointed when my order isn't right at In-N-Out. I don't even think that's a word that you could use for something like this, where children's lives are literally hanging in the balance. We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period," she said. "The damage is done."

Union added, "There are so many states that are following suit because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power [or] corporations are taking a hard stance. Let's look who's donating to what and let's call people out."

In his message to Disney employees, obtained by Variety, Chapek said, "You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

"Starting immediately," he said, Disney is "increasing [its] support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states."

"We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values," he continued. "And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review."

Chapek said he reached out to DeSantis "to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law it could be used to target LGBTQ kids and families," and that the governor has agreed to meet with him and LGBTQ members of Disney's senior team.

Disney has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.