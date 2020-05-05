Gabrielle Union starred in the first Bring It On movie in 2000

Gabrielle Union Says Bring It On Is ‘the Gift That Keeps on Giving’ 20 Years Later

Gabrielle Union says Bring It On is still fresh in her mind — 20 years after its original release.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” the actress, 47, told Robin Roberts of the iconic cheerleading film on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Union cited the recent Netflix documentary series, Cheer, as one of the reasons Bring It On has remained popular.

Bring It On follows two cheerleading squads in California, one in San Diego, the Toros, and the other in East Compton, the Clovers. Conflict ensues when the Toros captain discovers that their killer routine has in fact been stolen from their counterparts in East Compton.

“It just keeps bringing it back and fortunately, or unfortunately, the issues surrounding cultural appropriation have stayed completely relevant and it makes the movie relevant,” Union, who stars in Bring It On as the Clovers’ team captain, said Tuesday.

In February, Union told Woman'sDay she’d be open to another sequel to Bring It On. The film had five sequels following the 2000 movie, but none starring the original cast members.

"People have been wanting a sequel with the original cast and director and writers, so every so often we toss those ideas around," she said, again noting the success of Cheer and the story of Jerry Harris, one of the college-aged cheerleaders who stars in the docuseries.

"Especially with the young man Jerry, I think people are wondering what other takes there could be with a Bring It On sequel, maybe told from a different perspective," Union said. "We’re always all open to it, that would be really awesome."

Kirsten Dunst, who plays the team captain for the Toros, also recently said she’s up for a Bring It On revival.

“If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie!” Dunst said during a September appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Why not? It’d be so fun!”

"Kirsten and I are down," Union told Woman'sDay. "I think all the original players are super open and down and willing."