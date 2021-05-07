Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been going strong for more than a decade

Gabrielle Union Makes Joke About Being Ghosted by Her Prom Date Who She Thought Was the ‘Love of My Life’

Oh, young love.

Gabrielle Union reminisced about her prom days in a funny TikTok video shared this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Flawless founder participated in a trend on the app where people using the song "Never Forget You" by Noisettes to share a story about someone from their past.

Union, 48, displayed a photo of her prom date as she mouthed the lyrics, "I'll never forget you."

"Went to Prom with the 'love of my life,'" she wrote over the video. "Never seen nor heard from him since."

Union jokingly added in the comments section, "'Loves of my life' 😅 The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

The Bring it On alum may never have heard from her prom date since that night, but she has a great love story with her husband Dwyane Wade.

The couple – who have been together for more than a decade and married for six years – credit their lasting relationship to adjusting to each other's needs.

"I'd like to say we've worked on it," Wade, 39, says of their relationship in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

469783973BG00012_GQ_LeBron_ Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for GQ

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The retired Miami Heat player added, "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"