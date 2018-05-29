Gabrielle Union 'Hit Rock Bottom' After Divorce: I 'Found Myself Under My Bed with My Dog'

Gabrielle Union is opening up about a time she hit “rock bottom” in her life.

During the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch show, the actress, 45, talked about her experience after her divorce from her first husband, former NFL player Chris Howard. The actress later married NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014.

“I had to hit rock bottom, I had to lose everything,” Union said when Pinkett Smith asked her about the moment everything clicked and she decided to make a change in her life. “For me that was my first marriage, going through the divorce process. I lost my show, my show was canceled. And I was having difficult relationships with my BFFs, my day ones. And it was everyone’s fault but my own.”

After she “literally found myself under my bed with my dog,” the actress started working with trainer, life coach and actress A.J. Johnson.

Pinkett Smith and Union also used the opportunity to have an honest conversation about what led to them not speaking for 17 years. Though neither of them can pinpoint what it was that caused a rift, both Pinkett Smith, 46, and Union say that they felt tension with each other for almost two decades.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Jason Merritt/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

“This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend,” Pinkett Smith said to her mom and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64. “Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don’t know how, and she’s been open to this healing, she’s been open to this conversation.”

Before the show, Pinkett Smith called Union and invited her on the “Girlfriends” episode after not speaking for so long.

“It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I didn’t even take the time to talk to you,’ you know?” Pinkett Smith explained to Union. “And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, ‘Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s–t!’ But at the same time going, ‘Well, that’s where you were then. Thank God you’re someplace else now.'”

Pinkett Smith was the first to address the feud between the two in an April interview with Extra in which she promoted her new Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” Pinkett Smith said. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation.”

“We don’t even know how it started!” she said, adding their feud was “definitely” over.

Union then opened up about the feud during an appearance on the Today show in early May.

“Jada nor I ever used the word feud… Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’” Union told Hoda Kotb while promoting her new film on Monday.

“And then it was like, ‘Okay, girl, bye’ for 17 years,” she continued. “And even though we’re both very outspoken women, we’re both activists, our husbands are friends, we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, ‘Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?’ ”