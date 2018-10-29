She's Just a Girl: Gabrielle Union Dresses as No Doubt-Era Gwen Stefani for Epic Birthday Bash

placeholder
Lindsay Kimble
October 29, 2018

No Doubt about it — Gabrielle Union knows how to rock a costume.

The actress channeled Gwen Stefani for her Miami, Florida, birthday party over the weekend, wearing a look inspired by the singer’s style back during her band No Doubt’s 1996 music video for “Spiderwebs.”

Pairing a cropped shirt that read “Gwen” with a red bra, Union wore plaid, low-slung pants covered in zippers and combat boots. She even had Stefani’s signature blonde coif, wearing the wig styled in a pompadour.

Sharing a video of herself rocking out to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Union tagged Stefani, 49, on Instagram.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union turned 46 on Monday, Oct. 29 — just two days before Halloween, making the ’90s-themed costume party all the more applicable.

The party at Byblos Miami also featured a fun musical guest: rapper Lil’ Kim. Union was apparently surprised by the star’s performance, she revealed on her Instagram Story.

“Yes. In. Deed. EPIC NIGHT! Thank you @lilkimthequeenbee for being the legend you are & @dwyanewade@telltell_heart @dauniedaune for making it all possible!” wrote Union on Instagram.

Union’s husband, basketball legend Dwyane Wade, 36, also shared a video from the party, in which he and the birthday girl sang along to a Mary J. Blige song to each other.

The Breaking In star’s costume was a big hit with other famous friends, as documented by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account. Wrote Jessica Alba, “Yaassssssss kween.”

Added Sarah Silverman, “Love.”

No word yet, though, on Stefani’s reaction to the epic tribute.

