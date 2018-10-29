She's Just a Girl: Gabrielle Union Dresses as No Doubt-Era Gwen Stefani for Epic Birthday Bash

No Doubt about it — Gabrielle Union knows how to rock a costume.

The actress channeled Gwen Stefani for her Miami, Florida, birthday party over the weekend, wearing a look inspired by the singer’s style back during her band No Doubt’s 1996 music video for “Spiderwebs.”

Pairing a cropped shirt that read “Gwen” with a red bra, Union wore plaid, low-slung pants covered in zippers and combat boots. She even had Stefani’s signature blonde coif, wearing the wig styled in a pompadour.

Sharing a video of herself rocking out to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Union tagged Stefani, 49, on Instagram.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union turned 46 on Monday, Oct. 29 — just two days before Halloween, making the ’90s-themed costume party all the more applicable.

RELATED: Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart Reveal Hilarious Napoleon Dynamite Halloween Costumes

The party at Byblos Miami also featured a fun musical guest: rapper Lil’ Kim. Union was apparently surprised by the star’s performance, she revealed on her Instagram Story.

“Yes. In. Deed. EPIC NIGHT! Thank you @lilkimthequeenbee for being the legend you are & @dwyanewade@telltell_heart @dauniedaune for making it all possible!” wrote Union on Instagram.

RELATED: Oh, Behave! Kendall Jenner Channels an Austin Powers‘ Fembot at Halloween Bash

Union’s husband, basketball legend Dwyane Wade, 36, also shared a video from the party, in which he and the birthday girl sang along to a Mary J. Blige song to each other.

The Breaking In star’s costume was a big hit with other famous friends, as documented by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account. Wrote Jessica Alba, “Yaassssssss kween.”

Added Sarah Silverman, “Love.”

RELATED VIDEO: You Can Buy a ‘Sexy’ Meghan Markle Costume This Halloween

No word yet, though, on Stefani’s reaction to the epic tribute.