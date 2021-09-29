"He rarely listens, and he's like, 'What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?' " Gabrielle Union says of "blessed" husband Dwyane Wade wearing slim-cut pants

Gabrielle Union Gives Dwyane Wade 'Heads Up' When Pants Are Revealing: 'I Can See Your Heartbeat'

Gabrielle Union keeps a lookout for husband Dwyane Wade.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the You Got Anything Stronger? author, 48, joked about Wade's fashion sense, sharing that she sometimes has to warn him that the slim-cut pants he opts for are potentially too revealing in the crotch area. Whether he listens to her advice is another story.

"He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, 'Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat," she said.

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked, "And if it's too revealing in that way, you will nix those pants?"

"I will give him a heads up that it could be a problem," Union said. "He rarely listens. And he's like, 'What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?' "

"Does he really not know what that is?" asked Kimmel, 53, to which Union replied "He knows now! And I think it's the goal. I think it's the goal, is to have his comment section filled with [eggplant emojis]."

Kimmel joked, "Yeah, that's not a problem. My wife does often criticize my outfits, but we've not had that discussion."

The actress and the retired NBA player celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary last month, a milestone they marked on social media.

"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband," Union wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. "I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."

Wade reposted his wife's post on his Instagram Story, writing over a screenshot of their wedding day video, "7 years was light… LFG."

The former Miami Heat star told PEOPLE in April that he and Union have "worked on" their marriage through the years to strengthen their relationship.

"It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," he said at the time.