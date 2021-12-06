Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Evan Ross, MJ Rodriguez and more attended producer Jennifer Klein's annual bash

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Hit the Dance Floor During Date Night at Holiday Party

Hollywood's A-listers are getting into the holiday spirit.

After taking a pause during the pandemic, producer Jennifer Klein returned on Saturday with her annual bash, where several couples — including Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh and Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade — turned it into date night.

Still wearing the coordinating black suits they sported to the rocker's debut nail polish launch party, Kelly (né Colson Baker) and Fox kept close at the outdoor fête and caught up with friends before heading out hand in hand.

Longtime couple Union and Wade were fixtures on the dance floor alongside Keke Palmer (wearing a form-fitting black LBD with cutouts), Tia Mowry and Evan Ross.

"They had so much fun and were by the DJ booth all night long showing off their best moves," says a partygoer of Union and Wade, who picked up a mini bottle of Le Grand Courtage and danced to tunes by DJ Tendaji Lathan.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez brought both her mom and boyfriend, Stephen, to the event. "She was the belle of the ball and was so sweet with everyone who approached her," says the onlooker. "She happily posed for photos!"

Nearby, Mann and Apatow held court at a table with pals, including several Ted Lasso cast members and Retta, who sipped on Don Julio Ultimate Reserve served in a mini bottle.

In another corner of the bash, the Tellers — who costarred in Taylor Swift's new "I Bet You Think About Me" music video — stayed low-key with a group of friends.

Keleigh later shared a snap of the couple leaving the party wearing JAANUU masks available for guests (Touchland hand sanitizer was also placed throughout).

Other attendees included Karamo Brown, Taye Diggs, Kelsey Grammer, Derek Hough (who picked out a driftwood and chamomile NEST New York candle from the gifting room), Jennifer Morrison, Christian Slater and more, who snacked on Baked by Melissa cupcakes, Blaze Pizza, Bristol Farms sandwiches and sushi, Carnegie Deli cheesecake and babka, Crumbl Cookies, Jeni's Ice Cream, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Sidecar Doughnuts.

Other treats readily available included Ghirardelli chocolates, OLLY, Lesser Evil popcorn, Mosh Bars, Reese's new potato chip and pretzel flavors, Clio yogurt bars, BarkTHINS, Brookside, Smart Sweets and Wise Sons bagels. A variety of beverages – including CANN, Health-Ade Kombucha, Jeng, Justin Wines and Landmark Vineyard's red wine and chardonnay, Leilo, OLIPOP, Spindrift Spiked, Taja Cold Brew coffee and Suja immunity shots were passed around.