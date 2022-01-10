Gabrielle Union starred in the 2000 movie as Isis, the head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers

Gabrielle Union Says Bring It On Trailer Intentionally Made It Seem Like Clovers Were in Movie More

Gabrielle Union says that one of the original trailers for her hit film Bring It On included scenes that were not actually in the movie.

On Sunday, the actress, 49, posted a TikTok about Bring It On, revealing that the cast had to film additional scenes for the trailer after the 2000 movie was already completed because test audiences wanted to see more of the team her character cheered for, the East Compton Clovers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped," Union said in the clip as scenes from the trailer played. "Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers."

"So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were," she added.

Union played Isis in the original Bring It On, which follows the Clovers and their rival team, the Toros from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego, led by Kirsten Dunst's Torrance Shipman. In the film, Torrance learns that her team was stealing their winning routines from Isis' Clovers.

In September, Union opened up to PEOPLE about the movie and her character, sharing that she has a complicated relationship with her breakout role. The America's Got Talent alum also discussed the topic in her recent memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?.

"I was given carte blanche to create Isis from the ground up," she said. "And what I did was put a muzzle on her."

Union noted that she wanted Isis "to offer grace" when confronting Dunst's character.

"I thought that was being the bigger person," she said. "But instead, I wasn't giving full voice to the frustration and harm that cultural appropriation causes. I didn't allow her to be as angry and disappointed and frustrated as she should have been."

bring it on Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

In the end, Isis' Clovers best the Toros in a competition, and Union said she again "leaned into this whole gracious winner thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A young Black girl should have said, 'Yeah you stole our routines and when you were forced to come up with your own, you weren't good enough. But I didn't give her a full voice," she said.