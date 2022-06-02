Union and Wade first went public with their romance in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014

Gabrielle Union Bares Almost All in Sultry Photo Taken by Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Gabrielle Union is showing off her sultry side!

The Being Mary Jane actress, 49, shared a picture on Instagram Wednesday – which was photographed by her husband, Dwyane Wade – showing off her stunning physique as she went completely topless for the picture, only showing her back in the photograph as she held up her gorgeous braids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Back to our regularly scheduled programming. 🖤😘📸 by @dwyanewade," she captioned the picture, tagging Wade with photography credits.

Wade and Union first took their romance public in 2010, and tied the knot in 2014.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the Cheaper by the Dozen star and the retired NBA player clearly know how to have fun with one another, the couple also supports each other in their careers and business endeavors.

In May 2021, the couple released their first children's book they co-wrote together, titled Shady Baby, which was inspired by 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whose sassy side-eye is regularly documented on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade on Life After Retirement: 'My Knees Not Hurting, I'm Not Stressing as Much'

Wade and Union are also parents to sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 8, and daughter Zaya, 15, from Wade's previous relationships. Additionally, Wade serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 20. However, Union has said she prefers not to be called a stepparent.