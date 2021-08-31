Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: '7 Years and a Lifetime to Go'

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade marked seven years of marriage with some sweet Instagram shoutouts

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are marking seven years of marriage, and looking forward to many more!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 30 with sweet Instagram shoutouts.

Union, 48, shared footage of their wedding day, as well as a montage of photos of herself and Wade, 39, over the years. Included in Union's roundup was the couple's 2020 TIME Magazine cover and family photos of herself and Wade with their daughters Kaavia, 2, and Zaya, 14.

"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband," Union wrote in the caption of her post. "I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."

Union's post was met with plenty of celebration from her followers, who congratulated her and Wade on their loving relationship.

Pose star Angelica Ross wrote, "Just beautiful. And Black AF. ❤️"

NBA trainer Chris Johnson wrote, "Happy anniversary 🙏🏾."

Wade reposted his wife's Instagram tribute on his own Story, writing over a screenshot of their wedding day video, "7 years was light… LFG."

Wade and Union began dating in 2009 and tied the knot five years later in Miami, Florida. Their union made the actress stepmother to Wade's three children: Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 19, Xavier Zechariah, 7, and Zaya. Wade is also the guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 19.

In 2018, Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia, via surrogacy.

Wade told PEOPLE in April that he and Union have "worked on" their marriage over the years to strengthen their relationship.

"It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," he said.

He added, "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

Both Union and Wade had been married once before, and the actress told PEOPLE their past relationships only helped their marriage.