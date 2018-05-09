Gabrielle Union Says There Was Never a 'Feud' with Jada Pinkett Smith 'Just a Lot of Silence'

Gabrielle Union is finally opening up about her surprising bad blood between herself and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Breaking In actress admitted she didn’t remember what caused a disagreement between herself and Pinkett Smith, 46, but opened up about how the two were stronger together.

“Jada nor I ever used the word feud… Back in the day, neither one of us knew originally what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,'” Union, 45, told Hoda Kotb while promoting her new film on the Today show on Monday.

“And then it was like, ‘Okay, girl, bye’ for 17 years,” she continued. “And even though we’re both very outspoken women, we’re both activists, our husbands are friends, we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurities to actually say, ‘Hey, did that ever happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?’”

Union added, “Because we’re both talking about how to stop human trafficking, we’re both outspoken about #blacklivesmatter, we’re both outspoken about so many things in our community and we both have huge platforms — imagine if we came together.”

“And that’s what we talk about on her show – how we got over ourselves, how we both evolved — no feud, just a lot of silence — to come together and create something really beautiful with a lot of healing,” she said.

Pinkett Smith was the first to address the feud between the two in an interview last week with Extra in which she promoted her new Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” Pinkett Smith said. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation.”

“When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show, her name just kept coming up,” she continued. “It just couldn’t be anything else.”

While the Girls Trip star may now be on good terms with the Being Mary Jane actress, she’ll be the first to admit she has no clue as to how their disagreement began.

“We don’t even know how it started!” she said, adding their feud was “definitely” over.