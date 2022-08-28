Gabrielle Union Shares Potential Idea for a 'Bring It On' Sequel amid Film's 22nd Anniversary

In the 2000 comedy, Gabrielle Union starred as Isis, the head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers

Published on August 28, 2022 12:37 PM
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 18: Gabrielle Union is seen during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)
Photo: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Gabrielle Union is teasing fans for potentially more Isis appearances on screen!

This week, Union, 49, shared a potential pitch for a theatrical sequel to the movie Bring It On, in which she starred as Isis, the head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers.

The movie, which was released in August 2000, follows the Clovers and their rival team, the Toros from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego, led by Kirsten Dunst's Torrance Shipman. In the film, Torrance learns that her team was stealing their winning routines from Isis' Clovers.

Bring It On was followed by six direct-to-video sequels. None of the original cast appeared in a sequel.

On Thursday, after 22 years since the film came out, Union tweeted, "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn." The tweet has since garnered almost 10,000 likes, with actresses like Chloe Bailey and Ryan Destiny expressing their interest in being featured in the potential sequel.

"I wanna be apart," Bailey, 24, replied; meanwhile, Destiny, 27, wrote, "yup. where are the uniforms?!"

Earlier this year, the America's Got Talent alum shared that one of the original trailers for the film included scenes that were not actually in the movie.

In a clip posted on her TikTok, she revealed that the cast had to film additional scenes for the trailer after the movie was completed because test audiences wanted to see more of her character's team, the East Compton Clovers.

bring it on
Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

"We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped," Union said in the clip as scenes from the trailer played. "Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers."

"So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were," she added.

Last September, Union opened up to PEOPLE about the movie and her character, sharing that she has a complicated relationship with her breakout role. She also discussed the topic in her recent memoir; You Got Anything Stronger?

"I was given carte blanche to create Isis from the ground up," she said. "And what I did was put a muzzle on her."

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Opens Up About How Diahann Carroll and American History Inspired 2022 Met Gala Look

Union noted that she wanted Isis "to offer grace" when confronting Dunst's character.

"I thought that was being the bigger person," she said. "But instead, I wasn't giving full voice to the frustration and harm that cultural appropriation causes. I didn't allow her to be as angry and disappointed and frustrated as she should have been."

In the end, Isis' Clovers best the Toros in a competition, and Union said she "leaned into this whole gracious winner thing."

"A young Black girl should have said, 'Yeah, you stole our routines and when you were forced to come up with your own, you weren't good enough.' But I didn't give her a full voice," she said.

"I have to acknowledge and be accountable for letting [Isis] down and letting myself down and letting down the audience," she later added. "I wanted to make her acceptable and all of the things I thought she needed to be, to be a respectable Black leader. It's the constant shape-shifting to appeal to folks' comfort that never even considered yours."

