Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Shares Footage of Their First Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Their Second

Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is sharing a glimpse at how the newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary!

On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video he took of the Oscar nominee when he surprised her with a "picturesque" picnic on the beach, featuring a decorated table shaded by an umbrella and a "Happy First Anniversary" sign written in chalk.

"This is from March of 2022 on our first wedding anniversary! Now that the world knows, figured I'd share," Frankel began. "I surprised @gabby3shabby with a picnic on the beach…and I'm usually horrible with surprises and I totally got her!

"Did I surprise you?" Frankel asked his wife. "You surprised me for once," Sibide, 39, said.

"I got you, b----?" he joked.

"You did really good. You got me, you b----, you got me," Sidibe replied. "This is really cute."

Frankel then pans the camera to show their view of the ocean. The footage included a charcuterie board and rackets tucked away in a box.

"Watch til the end for some laughs - can't believe it's TWO YEARS this coming March. Time flies when you're having fun 😍🥹🥰" Frankel continued in the caption.

As Frankel continues to record, he and Sidibe notice a Peloton class happening off in the distance.

"Eat my a--. I'm not going to the beach to do a goddamn Peloton class or at home, honestly," Sidibe said.

"Quote her," Frankel said, with his wife responding, "Quote me."

To conclude the caption — and to clarify their relationship dynamic — Frankel wrote in parentheses: "And since people are crazy and/or new here- she [Sidibe] has a thing where she says "you stupid bitch" to me as a joke, so it's our thing now. Chill lol."

On Saturday, the American Horror Story star shared a sweet photo of her husband kissing her on the forehead.

"My favorite person ever! Despite my face, I love @brandontour kisses💜💜"

In December, Sidibe revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married Frankel in March 2021. Frankel was in the audience during the talk show appearance.

The pair got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app.

After detailing the proposal story, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

When hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said they were "confused" and asked if this was "breaking news," Sidibe said yes and added that they tied the knot "at the kitchen table" about four months after their engagement.

"I really don't like weddings," she said.

Sidibe added that they'll eventually have a ceremony since her mother-in-law wants a wedding. She explained she doesn't like weddings because her mom was a wedding singer when she was growing up, so she's "been at a lot of weddings uninvited" and "now I don't like them."