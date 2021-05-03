Gabourey Sidibe, Who's Struggled with Depression, Launches Child Mind Institute's New Campaign

Gabourey Sidibe opens up about her own mental health struggles and teams up with Child Mind Institute to encourage kids to ask for help

Gabourey Sidibe is launching a new mental health campaign to encourage kids to ask for help.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at Sidibe's new partnership with the Child Mind Institute and its May Mental Health Awareness campaign, she reveals how her own struggles with depression inspired her to team up with the nonprofit organization to launch Getting Better Together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I was around 19 or 20, I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and an eating disorder," Sidibe says in the exclusive video. "I remember having almost no one, really, to turn to. I couldn't talk about it with my parents, or my friends or my friend's parents. Everyone would tell me I was too young, too young to feel sad all the time or too young to feel stressed out."

Gabourey Sidibe

"Everyone around me seemed to be trying to convince me that I wasn't feeling what I was feeling," she continues. "Luckily enough, my own voice saying that something was wrong was louder."

"I found my own ability to save myself. I know that a lot of people don't have that ability or don't even see it as an option, which is really why the Getting Better Together initiative from the Child Mind Institute is so important," she added. "If you or a young person you know is struggling, please go to ChildMind.org for resources and help."

Founding president of Child Mind Institute, Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, emphasizes the importance of role models speaking out about mental health issues. He says their efforts encourage children who are struggling to seek help.

"Our children continue to face great challenges after a year of far reaching disruption brought by the pandemic," says Dr. Koplewicz. "The messages from these role models and brave children go a long way to offer hope, encouragement and inspiration."

Emma Stone (a member of the Child Mind Institute board of directors), Zoe Saldana, Bebe Rexha, Harry Shum Jr., Billie Lourd and more will participate in the Get Better Together campaign this May, sharing personal videos of encouragement for kids struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.