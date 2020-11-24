Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel: 'The Sweetest Human to Exist'

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," Gabourey Sidibe gushed

Congratulations are in order for Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe!

The Precious and Empire star, 37, revealed on Tuesday she's engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel, whom she lovingly referred to as her "best friend" in her sweet Instagram announcement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she wrote alongside a video and photo of herself and Frankel.

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she added. "The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

"@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night," she continued. " The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need."

Image zoom Credit: Gabourey Sidibe/instagram

"I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side," she finished her announcement. "My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Frankel revealed just how he proposed in his own Instagram post, in which he also called her his "best friend."

In one photo, the couple's cat is seen wearing a charm reading, "Will you marry my daddy?" In another, giant balloons spell out, "Will you marry me?" over a bed topped with rose petals.

Sidibe has been singing her new fiancé's praises on Instagram in recent months. In January, the actress rang in the new year with her love, calling him "the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next."

Their relationship dates back to May 2019, when Frankel first shared photos of his fiancée with his followers, captioning a sweet photo of the pair: "Mom & Dad rare night out."