Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago: 'Surprise!'

Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for over a year!

The Oscar nominee, 39, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married fiancé Brandon Frankel, who was in the studio audience during the talk show appearance.

After detailing the proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), Sidibe explained, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

When hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said they were "confused" and asked if this was "breaking news," Sidibe said yes and added that they tied the knot "at the kitchen table" about four months after their engagement.

"I really don't like weddings," she said.

Sidibe added that they'll eventually have a ceremony since her mother-in-law wants a wedding. She explained she doesn't like weddings because her mom was a wedding singer when she was growing up, so she's "been at a lot of weddings uninvited" and "now I don't like them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Instagram Monday, Frankel wrote, "SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life."

He added, "Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

She commented, "You can finally wear your ring!"

When she announced their engagement back in November 2020, Sidibe wrote on Instagram that it was "weird" how "people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see."

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," the American Horror Story actress added at the time. "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need."

She said, "I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"