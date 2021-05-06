Gabourey Sidibe Set to Make Directorial Debut with Thriller Pale Horses 

The Oscar-nominated actress has chosen her first directorial effort after her breakout in 2009's Precious

Gabourey Sidibe is taking a turn behind the camera.

The Oscar-nominated actress is making her directorial debut with the thriller Pale Horses, according to Deadline.

The movie, based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin, is set in the Pacific Northwest and follows Naia, a reclusive African American YA book author who has Multiple sclerosis. Naia's life changes when she agrees to shelter a man who escaped captivity with her missing brother.

Sidibe, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday, is working together with Effie T. Brown (Dear White People) and Wellington Love (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) who are producing on behalf of Gamechanger Films. The production company is dedicated to developing projects by and about women, BiPOC, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities, according to the outlet.

"I'm super excited to work with Gamechanger on my first feature!" Sidibe said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "This project is a true stand-out and the character of 'Naia' is a Bad Ass! Effie and Wellington are powerhouse visionaries and I'm so excited to be able to work with them to create this gripping thriller with complex characters."

Brown said, "I have known Gabourey for some time and am always impressed with her skills as a storyteller, both as an actor or author. She will be an incredible force behind Pale Horse."

Since her Oscar nomination for 2009's Precious, Sidibe has starred in several TV shows and films including American Horror Story, The Big C and Empire.