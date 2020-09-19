The actress, who stars in the new movie with Janelle Monáe, is challenging — and changing — stereotypes in Hollywood

Antebellum Is the Right Movie for Right Now, Says Gabourey Sidibe: 'Slavery Was Not That Long Ago'

In 2009, Gabourey Sidibe made her debut in Lee Daniels’ film Precious — and received an Oscar nomination. Ever since, she’s used her platform to challenge stereotypes in Hollywood: in a 2017 memoir, on the Fox series Empire, and now in Antebellum.

She brings the few laughs to the Janelle Monáe horror-thriller and says the role has influenced her life. “My character refuses to be undervalued,” Sidibe, 37, tells PEOPLE.

“She sees microaggressions as macroaggressions and does not stand for them. That is not always who I am," she says. "I’m learning to stand tall, to not hunch my shoulders — to flower.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sidibe opens up about her friendship with Monáe, the importance of changing stereotypes surrounding Black women, and why Antebellum is the right movie for 2020.

In Antebellum you bring humor to a horror movie.

It is a very scary movie. I knew the film was heavy; I knew [the depiction of slavery] was going to be a lot. I saw it only once. I was holding my breath for the entirety of the film until my character showed up. My scary stuff was kind of minimal, so I am blessed to be a part of that bit of levity. Off-set I had a dope time. Lily Cowles, Janelle Monáe and I all hung out. We went to a concert, we went to Gay Pride in New Orleans.

Why is this the right film for right now?

Well, slavery wasn’t actually that long ago. My mom is from Georgia, and her mother’s grandmother was a slave, and that’s not long enough ago for my liking. I went to Ghana right before I filmed the movie. We toured the slave castles, where Africans were captured and jailed for three months before coming to America. Those jails still exist. The bars are still there. Because they were meant to be there forever.

Word is that you and Janelle Monáe are now BFFs.

Janelle is so fun and so smart. She is an artist, from the tips of her toes to the follicles of her head. She’s a piece of art. There is a group of Black women in Hollywood — it’s not a secret society — but we call it Sister Soirée. It was started by Alfre Woodard. Janelle and I have been together there, and we’ve been to award shows together. Everything Janelle does seems so cool and not deliberate, but it kind of really is. She’s so put together. I always feel like I’m a freak when I’m next to her.

Both of you have long been passionate about changing stereotypes.