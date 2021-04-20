Gabourey Sidibe Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Fiancé with 'Terrifying' ATV Adventure

Gabourey Sidibe is getting out of her comfort zone for her love.

The actress, 37, posted a shot of her celebrating her 2nd anniversary of meeting fiancé Brandon Frankel on Instagram, revealing the "terrifying" adventure they went on.

"Anniversary trip to the mountains! Here's to many more years and many more terrifying adventures with my Boo!" Sidibe wrote alongside a shot of them posing on ATVs.

In the photo posted, the duo is seen all covered up in protective gear, including a helmet with goggles and gloves.

"LOVE FOR FOREVER AND ALWAYS," Frankel, 36, commented on the shot.

Frankel also posted his own celebration on Instagram, showing off a romantic candlelit dinner at home.

"Can't believe we have another trip around the sun together. You're the love of my life, my best friend, and the best mother to our Cat children. Every day is bright with you- together, we can literally move mountains. Never not fun- can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you...Happy Anniversary my love," he wrote.

Sidibe announced her engagement to Frankel last November with a gushing Instagram post about him.

"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she wrote alongside a video and photo of herself and Frankel.

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she added. "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

"@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night," she continued. " The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need."

Their relationship dates back to May 2019, when Frankel first shared photos of his fiancée with his followers, captioning a sweet photo of the pair: "Mom & Dad rare night out."