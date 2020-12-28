Gabourey Sidibe's Fiancé Brandon Frankel Toasts to Their 'Amazing Year' in Sweet Holiday Message

Gabourey Sidibe has a special reason to celebrate this holiday season!

The Oscar nominee, 37, is feeling the love this month, weeks after Brandon Frankel, 35, proposed to the Precious actress.

During the days leading up to Christmas, Frankel posted sweet photos of his new fiancée. In one post, he showed off a "surprise birthday dinner from my Queen." In another, which he captioned "I'm a lucky guy," the two were seen modeling their holiday looks.

The day after Christmas, Frankel shared a photo of Sidibe proudly displaying her engagement ring, writing, "Despite 2020 being a totally 🗑 🔥, I’d say we had a pretty amazing year. Continually thankful for this one right here. Excited to be ridiculous with you for the rest of our lives."

Sidibe shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram last month, showing off her ring and detailing how Frankel proposed.

"It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she wrote alongside a video and photo of herself and Frankel.

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she added. "The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

"@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night," she continued. " The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need."

"I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side," she finished her announcement. "My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sidibe has been singing her new fiancé praises on Instagram in recent months. In January, the actress rang in the new year with her love, calling him "the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next."