Mad Max Prequel Furiosa, Starring The Queen Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, Set for Release in 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the role from Charlize Theron in a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road

Anya Taylor-Joy's next film role has her playing another kind of queen altogether — and the anticipated film now has a release date.

The star of Netflix's latest hit The Queen's Gambit will next play fan-favorite character Furiosa in a prequel to the 2015 epic Mad Max: Fury Road. Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that the film will debut in theaters on June 28, 2023.

Taylor-Joy takes over the role from Charlize Theron, playing a younger version of the character that lit up the screen in the Oscar-winning film also starring Tom Hardy.

Filmmaker George Miller previously announced Theron wouldn't star in the film after he decided not to use de-aging technology for the role. Instead, Taylor-Joy's casting was announced in October.

After the casting, Taylor-Joy, 24, spoke about the movie and working with Miller, 75, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying she had "so many feelings" when the news broke.

"It’s difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful," Taylor-Joy said. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, ‘I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this.’"

The Emma star also spoke about taking over the role from Charlize Theron, who originated the role in 2015's Fury Road.

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," the actress said. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done."

She added, "The level of commitment by those that have come before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. [Charlize is] unbelievable. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world."

Miller launched the franchise with Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2 (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), which all starred Mel Gibson in the leading role. His 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road followed Max (played by Tom Hardy) as he helped Furiosa, a fierce rig driver, in a war against the tyrant Immortan Joe.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been cast in the upcoming prequel Furiosa.

While Taylor-Joy is certainly set for success as Furiosa, Theron admitted earlier this year that it was "heartbreaking" to not be able to play the character after Miller decided against using de-aging technology to transform Theron into the younger character.