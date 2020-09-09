Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Funko Pop Just Dropped a New Harry Potter Advent Calendar on Amazon — and It’s on Sale

Christmas came early for Harry Potter fans.

Funko Pop has released its Harry Potter advent calendar for the 2020 holiday season. The advent calendar is filled with 24 mini versions of the brand’s popular collectibles depicting your favorite witches and wizards (and even a couple of ghosts and beasts).

As an early holiday treat, you can get the advent calendar on sale for $40 if you pre-order it on Amazon right now. You can expect it to start shipping on its release date of October 15.

When Funko Pop released its Harry Potter advent calendar last year (which is also currently on sale!), so many people bought it that it quickly shot up Amazon’s best-sellers charts — it even briefly sold out at one point. Unsurprisingly, the popular calendar has racked up over 3,100 five-star reviews.

Funko Pop has also released a few new Harry Potter figurines, as well as a new mini snow globe collectible featuring the magical characters.

Plus, the Harry Potter advent calendar isn’t the only one in Funko Pop’s lineup this year: The brand has also dropped Nightmare Before Christmas and Dragon Ball Z calendars, which are also available for pre-order.

