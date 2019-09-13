Funko Pop’s New Marvel and Harry Potter Advent Calendars Are Best-Sellers on Amazon — and They're on Sale Today

Image zoom

Funko Pop is already gearing up for the holidays with two new advent calendars featuring your favorite Marvel and Harry Potter characters.

The Marvel 80th Anniversary and Harry Potter advent calendars are both officially released today, and feature 24 miniature Funko Pops for each day in December leading up to Christmas. The calendars have been available for pre-order since July — since then, both currently dominate Amazon’s top five best-selling action figures, and the Marvel version is the retail giant’s number one best-selling advent calendar. Plus, both calendars are marked down for their release day, so you can snag one today for just $39.99.

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary, $39.99 (was $59.99) on amazon.com

Funko Pop has also been unveiling tons of new figures in festive attire for the holidays, including Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Marvel Comics’ Groot. All of them feature holiday-inspired details like Santa Claus hats, mistletoe, and bags of presents — there’s even one of Deadpool serving up a turkey for Thanksgiving. All of the figurines are currently available for pre-order, and will start shipping early October.

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter 2019, $39.99 (was $59.99) on amazon.com

And, to continue its festive streak, Funko revealed a third advent calendar in August themed around popular video game Fortnite. The calendar is jam-packed with 24 Funko Pops, including favorites like Rabbit Raider, Merry Marauder, and Whiteout. It’s currently available for pre-order ($39.99; amazon.com), and will start shipping on October 1st.

Buy it! Funko Advent Calendar: Fortnite, $39.99 (was $59.99) on amazon.com

You can browse through everything Funko Pop has to offer on Amazon here, or shop a few of our favorite festive releases available for pre-order below. Remember, it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays!

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday Deadpool with Turkey, $10.99 on amazon.com; Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday Groot with Wreath, $10.99 on amazon.com; Funko Pop! Disney: Holiday Minnie, $10.99 on amazon.com

