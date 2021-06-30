The Devil Wears Prada Turns 15: 8 Facts You Didn't Know About the Movie Until Now
Don't show up to this party late with one sad cupcake: Get ready to celebrate The Devil Wears Prada's anniversary with these juicy insider secrets from the set, courtesy of EW
The Film's 15th Anniversary
Why is no one read-yyy to face the facts that the classic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada turns 15 on June 30? To celebrate, EW conducted an oral history with the film's cast and crew — and we rounded up some of our favorite facts from their chat.
Anne Hathaway Wasn't the First Choice for Andy
The star has previously spoken up about being the "ninth choice" for Andy Sachs — and now is indelibly associated with the role.
Director David Frankel confirms that Rachel McAdams was the top choice ("The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it," he says); other actresses considered before Hathaway landed it were Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst.
No Designers Wanted to Lend Clothes
The iconic costume designer Patricia Field was in charge of the film's fashion, but despite her status, couture houses hesitated to lend pieces for fear of upsetting the powers that be at Vogue.
"There were [initially] no designers of note who would appear in the film. They just didn't want to incur the wrath of [editor-in-chief] Anna [Wintour]," director David Frankel explains. "I think it was Prada that helped her break the ice and said that Anna's not going to be upset."
Streep says the resulting style in the film is "a miracle" — though there was one drawback to being in borrowed designer clothing: "We had to be very careful not to eat spaghetti at lunch because it'd go down the front and they couldn't return it!"
Stanley Tucci Was a Secret Weapon
The script (by Aline Brosh McKenna) was already pretty sharp, but Tucci took things to the next level, often improvising moments for his character that made the cast crack up. ("Gird your loins!" as Miranda approaches was one.)
As Emily Blunt recalls, "There's [also] this scene in the closet…where [Nigel] is trying to imply that it will take a lot to squeeze Andy in these dresses. He must've done 10 versions ... There was not one where I got through it unscathed."
Miranda Priestley's Office Was a Dead Ringer for Its Inspiration
The book Devil Wears Prada was loosely inspired by Lauren Weisberger's stint as an assistant to legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Though they didn't have much cooperation from the Vogue team, the production designer did get a glimpse at Wintour's office, which inspired Priestley's in turn.
How close did he get it? "He was able to re-create the office so authentically that I was told Anna redecorated hers immediately after the movie came out," director Frankel says.
Anna Wintour Had a Sense of Humor About It
Despite the biting parody of her intimidating workplace persona, the cast and crew remembers her poking a little fun at herself during the premiere.
"She sat right in front of me and David with her daughter and wore Prada," McKenna remembers; adds Frankel, "I remember her daughter nudging her through the screening, like, 'They got that right!' "
Years later, Meryl Streep filmed a video for Vogue in Wintour's office, in which the two women made a few subtle nods to their shared history.
Emily Blunt Says Comfort was Key
The shoes had to be punishing, in keeping with the high-fashion world of Vogue, which meant that Blunt and Streep were always excited for their close-up.
"Any chance Meryl and I had, I know we were in Uggs in most of the shots from the waist up," Blunt recalls, though Hathaway wasn't so lucky: "Annie [was running] over cobblestone streets like a sure-footed little mountain goat."
Meryl Streep Went Method — and Regretted It
In an attempt to make her intimidating onscreen alter ego even more convincing, Streep removed herself from the cast's interactions. "It was horrible!" she says. "I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed ... that's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!"
Adrian Grenier Knows You Think Nate Is a Villain
People watching the 2006 film on TBS a decade later began commenting on social media that Andy's needy boyfriend Nate (rather than Miranda) is the true villain of the film. Grenier admits he resisted the characterization at first, but now he sees it.
"I was just as immature as him at the time, so I couldn't see his shortcomings, but, after taking time to reflect and much deliberation online, I can realize the truth in that perspective," he says. "He couldn't support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy…. on behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!"