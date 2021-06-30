The Devil Wears Prada Turns 15: 8 Facts You Didn't Know About the Movie Until Now

The iconic costume designer Patricia Field was in charge of the film's fashion, but despite her status, couture houses hesitated to lend pieces for fear of upsetting the powers that be at Vogue.

"There were [initially] no designers of note who would appear in the film. They just didn't want to incur the wrath of [editor-in-chief] Anna [Wintour]," director David Frankel explains. "I think it was Prada that helped her break the ice and said that Anna's not going to be upset."

Streep says the resulting style in the film is "a miracle" — though there was one drawback to being in borrowed designer clothing: "We had to be very careful not to eat spaghetti at lunch because it'd go down the front and they couldn't return it!"