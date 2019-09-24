Breaking Bad's Netflix Movie El Camino Gets Its First Full Trailer: See Aaron Paul on the Run

Breaking Bad fans, rejoice!

After various teaser trailers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the full-length trailer for the upcoming film based on the award-winning AMC series has finally been released.

In the longest and most detailed look at the movie so far, Aaron Paul‘s character Jesse Pinkman is seen on the run after the show’s finale, during which he escaped a bloody massacre that saw his former neo-Nazi captors killed in a plot by Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

The trailer also features Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones) making their return.

In the clip, Jesse arrives at Skinny Pete’s house after his escape, looking unrecognizable in long hair and a full beard. After reuniting with Pete and Badger, and buzzing his hair back to his signature style, Jesse heads back out on the run in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the show took place.

At the end of the trailer, an unseen figure asks Jesse, “You ready?”

Jesse responds, “Yeah,” and the trailer fades to black, leaving fans wondering who his mysterious new partner could be.

The film — which will stream on Netflix and play in theaters for one weekend only — is based off of Breaking Bad, the Emmy-winning series that followed Cranston as Walter, a chemistry teacher turned drug lord, and Paul as Jesse, his student and fellow meth-maker.

Image zoom Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad AMC

According to a previous summary of El Camino, the movie will focus on Jesse’s life after the events of the series finale: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The thriller is written and directed by the creator of the original Breaking Bad series, Vince Gilligan.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on Netflix on Oct. 11.