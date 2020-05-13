Frozen's Olaf Sings New Song 'I Am with You' While Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Josh Gad, singing from home as Olaf, unveiled a new song to bring comfort to those staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic

Frozen's lovable snowman, Olaf, has a new song he wants to share with his friends around the world!

In a new song released online by Disney, Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, pens a special message amid the coronavirus pandemic while staying at home at the Arendelle palace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Staring at the empty streets of Arendelle as its citizens stay indoors, Olaf takes the time to write a new song, "I Am With You."

"I am with you with this letter / I am with you with this song / I am with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong / Who cares about our whereabouts / I'm here and you are there/ But I'm with you / And I care," he sings.

A montage of Disney classics takes over the screen from Alice in Wonderland, Lady and the Tramp, Zootopia, Tangled, Tarzan, Moana and many more.

"I wish there was a looking glass that we could see each other through / Maybe one day they'll discover it / And you'll see me and I'll see you," Olaf sings. "But 'till they do / I am with you with this music / I am with you with this rhyme / I am with you if you need me / Any moment / Any time / I am with you / And you're with me."

Signing the letter, Olaf asks Gail, the elemental spirit of wind from Frozen 2, "Would you please deliver this to me?" as he ends with, "I'll see you soon."

Disney Animation shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours. “I Am With You” Music and Lyrics Written at Home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at Home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments."

Gad, 39, retweeted it with his own message, writing, "I am so unbelievably grateful to share this message with all of you. This song written by the incredible team behind all of the songs in “Frozen,” @Lyrikris10 and Bobby Lopez & written by Dan Abraham under the supervision of @alittlejelee is a love letter to all of you from us."

The new song comes as Disney Animation announced on Twitter Wednesday that a new series showing the making of Frozen 2 is set to hit Disney+ on June 26.