Frozen Actor Rips Trump Flag from Audience Member During Curtain Call of Broadway Musical

A Broadway performance of Frozen turned political after one of the show’s actors ripped a “Trump 2020” flag from an audience member’s hands.

The incident occurred as the cast was taking a bow during the curtain call when Timothy Hughes, who plays Pabbie the troll, noticed the flag and ripped it out of the viewer’s hands and threw it backstage.

Hughes shared a video of the moment on Instagram Wednesday in which he addressed the moment.

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag??” he wrote in the caption.

“How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?” Hughes continued. “The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience.”

“I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform,” he added. “Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate.”

I saw @FrozenBroadway tonight – it was fantastic! You should see it, not only because it's a great show, but also for what this true American Hero did. Timothy Hughes – I thank & applaud you for taking the Trump flag out of that person's hands. ❤🇺🇸 Video cred: @Luvmigames pic.twitter.com/LSu4lDipjZ — Marvel! Maggie (@AUMagic) September 6, 2018

If you haven't seen the video of Timothy Hughes ripping the Trump banner out of the protestor's hands during Frozen's curtain call tonight, do yourself a favor & go watch. Of all places to wave that huge banner, they pick a Disney Princess musical?! Seriously?! — Stephanie (@Sepanie523) September 6, 2018

Fans of the show shared their thoughts on Twitter, with one thanking the actor for his actions.

“I saw @FrozenBroadway tonight – it was fantastic! You should see it, not only because it’s a great show, but also for what this true American Hero did. Timothy Hughes – I thank & applaud you for taking the Trump flag out of that person’s hands,” the user tweeted.

TIMOTHY HUGHES GRABBING THE TRUMP FLAG LAST NIGHT IS BROADWAY’S SINGULAR GREATEST MOMENT OF 2018 — nile | 24 DAYS (@storyteIIers) September 6, 2018

Others shared their incredulity that a Trump flag would be waved at a Disney musical.

“If you haven’t seen the video of Timothy Hughes ripping the Trump banner out of the protestor’s hands during Frozen’s curtain call tonight, do yourself a favor & go watch. Of all places to wave that huge banner, they pick a Disney Princess musical?! Seriously?!” a Twitter user wrote.

take a moment to thank timothy hughes for his actions tonight at frozen. it’s a show of diversity and love; the last thing that should be floating around is a tr*mp flag. he should be applauded for that. let it be known, theatre has no place for tr*mp and what he stands for. — emily (@mamiesparris) September 6, 2018

“TIMOTHY HUGHES GRABBING THE TRUMP FLAG LAST NIGHT IS BROADWAY’S SINGULAR GREATEST MOMENT OF 2018,” another user tweeted.

Another wrote, “take a moment to thank timothy hughes for his actions tonight at frozen. it’s a show of diversity and love; the last thing that should be floating around is a tr*mp flag. he should be applauded for that. let it be known, theatre has no place for tr*mp and what he stands for.”