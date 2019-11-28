Frozen 2 snowman Olaf was looking worse for the wear ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning.

Josh Gad, the star who lends his voice to the adorable sidekick, posted a photo of his character’s balloon incarnation laid out on the street early in the morning.

“Oof,” Gad, 38, wrote on Instagram. “Somebody got a head start on Thanksgiving gorging.”

As she warmed up for the annual New York City tradition, Idina Menzel shared the same photo of the balloon incarnation held to the ground by a weighted net.

The actress, who voices Elsa in the Frozen films, urged Olaf not to let it go.

“I’m on a float right behind Olaf. Hope he’s not gassy #happythanksgivng #olafrules #frozen2 #macysparade,” Menzel, 48, joked on Instagram.

When Frozen 2 hit theaters on Nov. 22, it walked away with a record-setting opening weekend haul, taking in $350.2 million at the worldwide box office. The family-friendly movie, a follow-up to the 2013 Oscar-winning original, also stars Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Sterling K. Brown.

Image zoom Frozen 2

Prior to the parade kick-off at 9 a.m. ET, there were concerns whether the balloons would be able to fly. High winds in the streets of N.Y.C. raised concerns, but Mayor Bill de Blasio squashed doubts and confirmed the parade would proceed as normal.

Good News, New York City: the winds are holding and the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade balloons will FLY! pic.twitter.com/10cWZ20UAo — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 28, 2019

“Good News, New York City: the winds are holding and the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade balloons will FLY!” he wrote on Twitter.

“We are so excited. This is one of the windiest conditions we’ve had for the parade for years and years,” NBC host Savannah Guthrie said at the start of the parade broadcast. “We’re so happy the balloons are going to go up.”

Olaf was joined by other giant character balloons in the procession, like an Astronaut Snoopy, Smokey Bear, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Grinch, Pikachu and the Pillsbury Doughboy.