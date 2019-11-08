Frozen 2 World Premiere: Watch PEOPLE's Red Carpet Livestream

The stars that bring Frozen 2's characters to life are attending the film's world premiere Thursday

By Marissa Piazzola
November 07, 2019 07:45 PM

Elsa, Anna and friends embark on a journey far from Arendelle in Disney’s Frozen 2, and the stars that bring these characters to life are attending the film’s world premiere Thursday.

On Thursday starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, catch all the red carpet arrivals during a special livestream hosted by PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons (PEOPLE Now) and Lola Ogunnaike (Couch Surfing) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Stars expected at the premiere include Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Alfred Molina, Hadley Gannaway and Mattea Conforti.

Catch the full livestream above from 8:30 – 9:30 ET/5:30 – 6:30 p.m. PT or PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the livestream on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters Nov. 22.

