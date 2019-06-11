Frozen 2: Everything We Know About the Disney Sequel

It’s almost time for Frozen 2!

The highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters on Nov. 22, and Disney got fans excited by releasing the first full trailer for the film on Tuesday.

The clip — which premiered first on ABC’s Good Morning America — revealed the plot of the sequel to the 2013 hit animated movie, explaining that Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) is challenged to go look for the truth about her ice-welding powers in a dangerous new adventure.

Disney first confirmed the upcoming sequel in 2015, but details about the movie have been scarce since. Read on for everything we know about the movie.

The whole cast is back

Just like the original, Frozen 2 will feature Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Kristen Bell as Princess Anna, Jonathan Groff as her love Kirstoff and Josh Gad as the lovable snowman Olaf. Gad recently posted a picture of the foursome on Twitter, teasing the release of the movie with a simple caption: “Soon enough…”

Joining in on the fun are Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, though details about their characters haven’t been released.

The story will focus on who Elsa is now that she has control of her powers

While the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she won’t be able to control them, the Queen saved the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude towards her powers now that she’s learning how to use them for good. The sequel will see Elsa take her them to the next level.

“[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she’s just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again,” co-director Chris Buck told Fandango. “That’s what was really good about the short — we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality… you will see in the next one.”

But will Elsa have a girlfriend, as some fans have been asking for?

There’s been a rousing online movement to not only give Elsa a love interest in the second, but to actually have her fall in love with a woman. After the campaign gained traction, even Menzel weighed in during an interview in May 2016.

“I think it’s great. Disney’s just gotta contend with that. I’ll let them figure that out,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The idea was born out of the fact that some in the LGBTQ community see Elsa’s hit “Let It Go” as a coming out tune, with lyrics about not suppressing who she is inside adding to that. And many fans were excited about Wood’s addition to the cast since she is bisexual and an outspoken gay rights advocate.

Co-director Jennifer Lee, however, stayed mum on the possibility during an interview last year, choosing only to say that she was glad Elsa struck such a chord with audiences.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film―that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee told the Huffington Post last year. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations. Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things.”

“For me…Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go,” she continued.

Frozen 2 opens Nov. 22.