Anna and Elsa Face 'Mortal Danger' on Epic Adventure in the New Full-Length Trailer for Frozen 2

Get ready for another adventure!

Disney debuted the latest trailer for the highly anticipated Frozen sequel on Monday.

The Frozen 2 clip begins with a young Anna and Elsa listening to a story about a “magical” forest where “something went wrong.” Continues their father, “Since then, no one can get in or out.”

Later, a grown Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) seem at odds when the former asks Kristoff, “Has Elsa seemed weird to you?”

Soon, a storm forces the family out of Arendelle, and Elsa and Anna go on a dangerous adventure — and face “mortal danger.”

Still, “I believe in you Elsa, more than anyone or anything,” Anna tells Elsa.

In the original 2013 film, Elsa returned to the kingdom of Arendelle to take her place as queen after struggling with her powers of ice and snow.

A short clip of the film was released in June during Good Morning America which showed Elsa was looking for the truth concerning her powers.

Image zoom Frozen 2 Disney

The whole cast is back, including Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. Also joining them are stars Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

While the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she wouldn’t be able to control them, the queen saved the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude towards her powers after learning how to use them for good. The sequel will see Elsa take her them to the next level.

RELATED: Frozen 2: Everything We Know About the Disney Sequel

Frozen 2 is in theaters Nov. 22.