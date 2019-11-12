Frozen 2 Stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Will be Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The ladies behind Elsa and Anna are getting a big honor!

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, who play Elsa and Anna respectively, will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week on Nov. 19 — just days before the movie officially opens on Nov. 22.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an extra special effort to pair artists who work together or are related with their stars next to each other,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told Good Morning America in a statement. “We are thrilled to place Kristen and Idina, who are the stars of the upcoming Disney film ‘Frozen 2,’ together in front of Hollywood’s most historic theaters.”

The ladies reunite in Frozen 2 alongside Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. They’ll be joined by newcomers Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood for the sequel to the 2013 hit original.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell

At the premiere of the movie last week, Bell spoke to PEOPLE about telling her daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, the plotline of the upcoming film.

Bell, who is partnering with Lightlife to promote the company’s plant-based products, told PEOPLE her kids are “excited” to see the film despite knowing how it ends.

“They also already know the whole plotline and all the songs, and I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so I could be screwed because they’re pretty chatty,” she said. “I’ve been singing them the songs for a couple years now because we’ve been working on it for two and a half years.”

While the two girls might know what Anna and Elsa are up to in the highly anticipated sequel, it hasn’t deterred their enthusiasm for it.

Frozen 2 opens Nov. 22.