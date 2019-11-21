Frozen 2 Secrets Revealed in PEOPLE's Special Edition Magazine: All About the Issue

Frozen 2 is finally here!

To celebrate the anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 original, PEOPLE presents a new special edition, Frozen: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Frozen 2, available for purchase now.

PEOPLE got a peek at the new movie and at what the creative minds at Disney have been up to behind the scenes.

Frozen 2 goes back to Anna and Elsa’s childhood to explore the source of the queen’s powers. For this special edition, PEOPLE asked everyone from actors to animators to share the roots of their magic (and how they got the coolest jobs in the world.) And keep an eye out for adorable childhood photos and stories from stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and more.

“In Frozen, the unconditional love between two sisters wins out over any kind of romantic love,” Menzel tells PEOPLE about one of her favorite things about the films. “For Elsa it’s never been about finding that kind of love, it’s been about re-discovering this bond with her sister and their family, and that’s refreshing.”

The special edition even includes exclusive interviews with Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood — two of the newest additions to the main cast — who will be playing Lt. Mattias and Queen Iduna in the sequel.

Plus: Hans Christian Anderson and how his icy sorceress fable inspired the character of Elsa. And finally: A look at the real Nordic places that inspired the film’s locations.

PEOPLE’s special issue Frozen: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Frozen 2 is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.