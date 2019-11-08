Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Selena Gomez and More Stun at the Frozen 2 Red Carpet Premiere

Kristen Bell
Idina Menzel
Josh Gad
Jonathan Groff
Yvette Nicole Brown
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
The couple with their two children, Bronz, 10, and Jagger, 4
Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey
Gomez attended the premiere alongside her little sister, Gracie, in matching Frozen 2 dresses
Evan Rachel Wood
The Westworld star voices a new character, Queen Iduna
Martha Plimpton
Plimpton voices Yelana, the leader of a nomadic tribe
Busy Philipps
Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe and their sons Andrew and Amari
Brown voices Lt. Mattias
Jordana Brewster
Alfred Molina
Jason Ritter
Ritter voices Ryder in the film
This Is Us star Faithe Herman
Ever Carradine
Hadley Gannaway
Gannaway voices a young Anna