Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Selena Gomez and More Stun at the Frozen 2 Red Carpet Premiere

By People Staff
November 07, 2019 10:20 PM

Kristen Bell

Idina Menzel

Josh Gad

Jonathan Groff

Yvette Nicole Brown

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

The couple with their two children, Bronz, 10, and Jagger, 4

Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey

Gomez attended the premiere alongside her little sister, Gracie, in matching Frozen 2 dresses 

Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld star voices a new character, Queen Iduna

Martha Plimpton

Plimpton voices Yelana, the leader of a nomadic tribe

Busy Philipps

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe and their sons Andrew and Amari

Brown voices Lt. Mattias

Jordana Brewster

Alfred Molina

Jason Ritter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ritter voices Ryder in the film 

This Is Us star Faithe Herman

Ever Carradine

Hadley Gannaway

Gannaway voices a young Anna

