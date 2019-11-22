Frozen 2 Opens Today! Should You Get Your Tickets Now or Wait Until the Day Of?

Frozen 2 is shaping up to be quite the hot ticket this weekend.

After six years of waiting, anticipation is sky-high among loyal fans eager for the follow-up to Disney’s 2013 global phenomenon. With that excitement in mind, moviegoers may want to secure their tickets ahead of time so as not to miss out on the hype.

Let’s face it — you’ll never be able to let it go if you get iced out of seeing this one on opening weekend.

The animated sequel, which sees the return of beloved characters like Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, plus a host of new faces, is expected to dominate the box office when it hits the big screen on Friday.

With no other family-friendly fare in line to pose as competition, Frozen 2 is predicted to easily claim the top spot with an opening weekend receipt of more than $100 million in ticket sales, according to Variety.

If the projections come to fruition, Frozen 2 will be Disney’s first non-Pixar animated film to open with a triple-digit box office return. The current holder of that record is Zootopia‘s $75.1 from 2016.

The first Frozen, which went on to win two Academy Awards, was released on Thanksgiving 2013 and scored $67.4 on its opening weekend. Through strong word of mouth, the original film quickly caught fire, earning a total haul of a whopping $1.3 billion.

A sense of urgency is already palpable for the movie. On its first day of pre-sales, Frozen 2 sold more tickets than any other animated movie on Atom Tickets and Fandango, popular ticketing services, according to CNBC.

The star-studded voice cast is confident fans and newcomers alike will gravitate toward the new installment, which takes a different tone and with higher stakes than the previous film.

“Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle,” Kristen Bell, who supplied the voice of Anna, told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

She added: “Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom, so it is really adventurous, this movie.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters now. To purchase tickets, consult your local cinema, or visit online ticketing sites like Fandango or Atom Tickets now.