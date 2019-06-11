WATCH: Elsa and Anna Journey Outside Arendelle in New Action-Packed Frozen 2 Trailer

Disney dropped the new trailer for Frozen 2 on Tuesday and despite what she sang in “Let It Go,” it looks like Elsa’s past isn’t staying in her past.

The clip — which premiered first on ABC’s Good Morning America — revealed the plot of the sequel to the 2013 hit animated movie, explaining that Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) is challenged to go look for the truth about her ice-welding powers in a dangerous new adventure.

Explains Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), the elder ruler of the trolls: “The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth. Go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful.”

Of course, Elsa isn’t going alone. By her side is her loyal and fearless sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and their lovable snowman Olaf (Josh Gad).

“I won’t let anything happen to her,” Anna says.

There will be plenty of obstacles along the way, including a monstrous new threat.

“We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world,” Pabbie says. “Now we must hope they are enough.”

The new Frozen 2 trailer matches the serious tone of the poster, which Disney released on Monday. That artwork features Anna and Elsa standing back-to-back in a foggy and gloomy forest, with the sisters both looking ready to take on whatever’s coming their way.

As fans know, the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she wouldn’t be able to control them, with the Queen saving the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude toward her powers now that she’s learning how to use them for good, while it appears the sequel will see the character take her abilities to the next level.

“[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she’s just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again,” co-director Chris Buck told Fandango. “That’s what was really good about the short — we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality … you will see in the next one.”

Buck will be back with co-director Jennifer Lee for the sequel (the two took home the Academy Award for Frozen back in 2014). Lee, who also penned the book for the hit Frozen musical, wrote the sequel with screenwriter Allison Schroeder.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen‘s Oscar-winning songwriters, also penned songs for the new film as well.

Frozen 2 opens Nov. 22.