This Best-Selling Frozen II Monopoly Game Is Only $15 on Amazon Right Now

Frozen II has only been in theaters for three weeks, but the Disney sequel has already broken plenty of records. The animated musical currently enjoys the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film at the global box office, and it’s also the top-earning film of all time for Thanksgiving weekend. However, the film isn’t the only thing from the Frozen franchise that’s successful.

Out of the tens of millions of toys sold on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Frozen II Monopoly game was among the top five most purchased. Kid and grown-up fans alike clamored for the board game during the hectic sales period, but if you weren’t one of them, we have good news: The Frozen II edition of Monopoly is currently on sale at Amazon for 25 percent off, meaning you can grab it for just $15.

Buy It! Disney’s Frozen II Edition Monopoly Board Game, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Hasbro, Monopoly’s parent company, is known to transform its classic board game with some of the most popular pop culture phenomena. Like the Game of Thrones and Stranger Things versions, the Frozen II Monopoly set carries figurines and cards derived from characters and places in the Frozen universe. Players choose tokens shaped as Elsa, Anna, Hans, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven; the iconic Monopoly money bears the faces of these characters. The properties also resemble the village dwellings and castles from the icy world of Arendelle.

However, this game carries a chilly twist: Players now have the chance to land on a Snowflake space on the board, and whenever they do so, they can place a Snowflake token on any spot they own. Whoever stumbles upon this spot then has to pay double rent, but if you do, your luck might not be down for long: The game also comes with Royal Decree and Family Chest cards, which, when used, can change a player’s fortune.

Most shoppers have purchased this game as a holiday gift, with some saying it is “perfect” for young Frozen fans. So if you’re still stumped on what to get your little one this year, order the Frozen II Monopoly edition now to get it before Dec. 24. But fair warning: It just might get “Into the Unknown” stuck in your head all over again.

