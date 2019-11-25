Frozen 2 Makes History as Biggest-Opening Animated Film of All Time with $350.2 Million

Audiences worldwide just can’t let Frozen go.

The anticipated sequel to the 2013 Oscar-winning Disney smash grossed an astounding $350.2 million over the weekend in its global debut, smashing records to become the largest-opening animated of all time, according to Deadline. In the U.S. alone, the family musical made around $125 million over the course of three days.

The film didn’t reach the heights of this year’s The Lion King domestically, which collected $191 million in its debut.

Image zoom Frozen 2 Disney

The original Frozen, which grossed $1.27 billion worldwide, held the record for the highest-grossing animated film of all time until earlier this year, when another Disney film, the remake of The Lion King, surpassed it.

Frozen also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film in 2014.

RELATED: James Corden Tries to Replace Idina Menzel in Hilarious Frozen 2 Crosswalk Musical

Frozen 2 goes back to Anna and Elsa’s childhood to explore the source of the queen’s powers — and fans can expect plenty of differences this time around.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, told PEOPLE. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

Image zoom Elsa in Frozen 2 Disney

“Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom so it is really adventurous, this movie,” Bell added.

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.