Frozen 2 Officially Hits $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

Disney just hit another huge box office milestone!

Frozen 2 has officially passed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, multiple outlets including Forbes report. This makes it the company’s sixth film just in 2019 to reach $1 billion, after Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Over the weekend alone, Frozen 2 — which is the eighth-highest-grossing movie of the year thus far, according to Variety — raked in $19.2 million domestically and $55.7 million internationally, putting it at $1.033 billion total globally, Forbes reports.

Notably, the first film brought in a total of $1.28 billion during its time in theaters and became a worldwide phenomenon. Frozen 2 is currently sitting at No. 8 on the list of the top-grossing animated films of all time, and five of the seven movies above it on the list are also Disney ones.

The anticipated sequel to the 2013 Oscar-winning Disney film has been a hit since the beginning, too. Over its opening weekend, it grossed an astounding $350.2 million — smashing records to become the largest-opening animated film of all time, per Deadline. In the U.S. alone, the family musical initially made around $125 million over the course of three days.

Frozen 2

Since its release, Frozen 2 has inspired funny parodies, new levels of Disneybounding, tons of holiday-ready gifts including dolls and board games and more.

The movie picks up three years after the events of the first film, and sees Queen Elsa once again feeling called to by a force outside of herself. But this time, it’s an audible voice, beckoning her “Into the Unknown” to discover hidden secrets about her family and its origins.

Along with sister Anna, the latter’s engagement-ring-toting boyfriend Kristoff, their trusty snowman sidekick Olaf, and Kristoff’s reindeer Sven, the group trek toward an enchanted forest to see what they can discover about the voice — and why it’s calling to Elsa specifically.

Frozen 2

While the new film features some familiar faces (plus newcomers like Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood) and catchy songs just like its predecessor, it can be argued that the similarities end there.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, previously told PEOPLE. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, [so] we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.