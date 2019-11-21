Frozen 2 Expected to Make History with $242.5M Worldwide Opening, Beating Toy Story 4

Let the people go to the box office!

Frozen 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved 2013 film, is finally coming to theaters this week, and it’s posed to break a global record.

The film is estimated to rake in between $90 million and $135 million domestically during opening weekend, as well as an additional $120-140 million overseas, according to Deadline.

By these current projections, Frozen 2 could be on track to beat the previous record set by Toy Story 4, which brought in just over $240 million during opening weekend when it opened in theaters in June, the outlet reported.

Of course, Frozen 2 has big shoes to follow.

The original film, which grossed $1.27 billion worldwide, held the record for the highest-grossing animated film of all time until earlier this year, when another Disney film, the remake of The Lion King, surpassed it, according to Cinema Blend.

Frozen also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film in 2014.

Frozen 2 goes back to Anna and Elsa’s childhood to explore the source of the queen’s powers — and fans can expect plenty of differences this time around.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, told PEOPLE earlier this week. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

“Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom so it is really adventurous, this movie,” Bell added.

Frozen 2 is in theaters this Friday.